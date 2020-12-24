“New 100-day plan is a scam”- Ramesh Chennithala against LDF government….

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Chief Minister, who deceived the people by announcing a 100-day program last Onam, has come up with the same strategy during Christmas. Chennithala said most of the 100-day programs announced during Onam have not yet been implemented.

The old centenary program included enticing promises to provide employment to half a lakh people, provide laptops to five lakh children, open mechanized factories every day in the coir sector, implement the second Kuttanad package and provide 1.5 lakh drinking water connections. Chennithala said the government claimed that all the 100-day plans announced then had been implemented but no one knew where they had been implemented.

It has now announced that it will employ another 50,000 people. This is the government that has canceled the PSC lists without appointing the rank list candidates and has pushed the likes and dislikes through the back door. Chennithala said that such a government is once again using heroism to deceive the people.

It was a procession of projects that had not been implemented in the last five budgets presented by the government. The style of government is to announce big projects and deceive the people by not implementing them. The Coastal Package of Rs 2000 crore, Idukki Package of Rs 5000 crore, Wayanad Package of Rs 2000 crore and Kuttanad Package of Rs 1000 crore were all announced in the previous budgets. Ramesh Chennithala said that none of them have been implemented and that the new 100-day action plans are a similar scam.