Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stapled the fault on the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ for farmers’ rallies against the new agricultural laws on Wednesday. Mishra stated that he could not apprehend what is ‘black’ in these farm rules and that so far no one could define the ‘black laws’.Coming down laboriously on the Congress party, the BJP minister took abuse at ex-party president Rahul Gandhi and ex-chief minister of his state Kamal Nath.

“Kamal Nath Ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who steered ‘sofa-cum-tractor’ doesn’t even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground,” Mishra remarked on Congress supporting farmers’ rage. On Wednesday, the farmers’ rally strengthened as farmer unions postponed a determination on the central government’s proposal for new discussions despite Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar voicing hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the new agriculture laws.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will conduct a rally tomorrow from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday in farmers’ aid. He will begin at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that, along with and other senior heads, he will meet the President and propose a directive with signatures of 2 crore people, said Congress MP K Suresh.”The point that the Kerala Governor has not permitted a special session of the State Assembly to summon for the conference of the farmers’ problems, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate,” he said.