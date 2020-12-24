Serum Institute of India developed first indigenous vaccine against Pneumonia

India’s drug controller in July had admitted market consent for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate vaccine, after reviewing the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial data submitted by the Pune-based firm.

An official source said, “This is the first indigenously developed vaccine in the field of pneumonia.” Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India addressed to Vardhan, “Moving towards prime minister’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have achieved one more historic milestone during the lockdown period of COVID-19 pandemic by developing India’s first world-class indigenous pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and obtained Indian licensure.”

The source said, “The country is currently dependent on imported PCV of foreign manufacturers at a very high price, the source said. The vaccine which is administered in an intramuscular manner was prequalified by the WHO in January.”