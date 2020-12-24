State government imposes night curfew on December 31

A state government has imposed night curfew on December 31. The Rajasthan state government has imposed the night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. The state will be under curfew from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

As per the order issued by the Home Department, no ‘New Year’ party will be organised in the state. The bursting of firecrackers is also banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm. The night curfew has been imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the new strain of virus found in the United Kingdom.

Earlier Karnataka and Maharashtra state government also imposed night curfews.