State government withdraws night curfew

A state government has withdrew night curfew imposed in the state. Karnataka government has announced the new decision.

“Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee. In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew,,” said Chief Minister’s Office in Karnataka.

The state government has earlier issued an order imposing night curfew in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective till January 2.