The first referee of Indian descent; Suyash Mehta gets into NBA…

New York: Suyash Mehta has become the first Indian-born full-time referee in the National Basketball League (NBA). He became the first Indian to get this achievement, when he was selected as the official member of the NBA for the 2020-21 season. Suyash is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Suyash’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from India in the 1980s. He has also refereed five seasons of the NBA G-League. Satnam Singh Bhamara, who previously played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, became the first Indian basketball player to play in the NBA. A few months later, Sonia Raman became the first Indian-origin female coach in the NBA.