The Central Government has decided to provide scholarships to 40 million students for higher education. The Union Cabinet has sanctioned Rs.59,048 crore saintly for this purpose. The objective of the scheme is to enable more students belonging to the scheduled caste section to get education from plus one.

The new scheme is being implemented by changing the post-matric scholarship stipulations given to the students belonging to scheduled castes. This is called a revolutionary project. People’s government should do things that are good for people. The Modi government has been able to root out such a thing in the hearts of the people.

60% of the amount will be paid by the Central Government and the remaining by the State Government. The Central Government spent Rs 1,100 crore annually on scholarships from 2017-18 to 2019-20. But the central government spends Rs 6,000 crore annually from 2020-21 to 2025-26.