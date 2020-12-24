Welfare pension of Rs 1,500 from January 1; free kit distribution will continue: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that development work worth Rs 10,000 crore will be completed or initiated in the state as part of the government’s second 100-day program. The program is designed to get out of the Covid recession.

From January 1, welfare pensions will be increased by Rs 100 to Rs 1,500. Free grocery kits will be provided through ration shops for the next 4 months. More than 80 lakh families will benefit from it.

Projects worth Rs 5700 crore will be completed and inaugurated within 100 days. 644 projects worth Rs 4300 crore will be started. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed GAIL pipeline project.

The second phase of the 100-day program will provide employment to 50,000 people. 20 Maveli stores will be upgraded to supermarkets. The second phase of the 100-day program was scheduled to begin on December 9. The CM said that the announcement was made because the code of conduct was in force.