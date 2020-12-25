4 killed, 8 injured as truck overturns

In a tragic incident, at least 4 people including 3 women and a man were killed and eight others were injured as the truck they were travelling has overturned. The accident took place near Gangulpura in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

As per police the truck overturned as the driver lost the balance of the vehicle while trying to avoid a two-wheeler . The deceased have been identified as Savita Marthe (35), Sunita Panche (40), Yashoda Panche (42) and two-wheeler rider Arun Parihar (22).

The driver and cleaner of the truck has fled the scene. Police has registered a case and the serach to find out the driver and cleaner of the truck is on.