Arya Rajendran becomes the youngest Mayor in India; Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Arya Rajendran has been elected as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. Arya won from Mudavanmugal ward. She is 21 years old. Arya will be the youngest mayor of the state when she takes office.

Arya Rajendran was nominated for the post of mayor by the CPM district secretariat meeting held today. Arya is currently the state president of Balasangham and the state office bearer of SFI.

The name of Jameela Sreedharan, who won from Peroorkada ward, was first heard. The name of Gayatri Babu from Vanchiyoor was also heard. But Arya was chosen on the advice that the young representative should get the position.