Christmas: Here are a few health benefits and risks of alcohol consumption that you need to know

Wine is an alcoholic drink typically made from fermented grape juice. Yeast consumes the sugar in the grapes and converts it to ethanol, carbon dioxide, and heat. Different varieties of grapes and strains of yeasts produce different styles of wine.

There are many antioxidant-rich foods and beverages, and wine is one of them. Antioxidants are mixtures that inhibit cellular damage produced by inflammation and oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is an ailment created by an imbalance between antioxidants and unstable molecules called free radicals, which can damage your cells. Red wine grapes are more expensive in antioxidants than white grape varieties, drinking red wine may increase your blood antioxidant levels to a greater extent than drinking white.

Studies recommend that a compound called resveratrol in wine has anti-inflammatory properties and may benefit health. Researchers understand that red wine’s high concentration of polyphenol antioxidants can help decrease your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and metabolic diseases. Some benefits of drinking red wine can be traced to the alcohol itself, so any alcoholic drink used in moderation could have the same effect.