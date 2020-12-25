Farmers destroy jio-towers under the guise of protest against agricultural law…

New Delhi: Protests against agricultural law are heading towards violence. As part of this, Reliance Jio towers were reportedly destroyed in various parts of Delhi.

Protesters cut off power to Jio Towers in Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Mansa, Barnala, Fazilka, Patiala and Moga districts. The attack on the Jio Towers was unleashed by those who came with posters of BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Dakunda) organizations active in the protest.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took the stage after the protesters launched a massive attack. He demanded that mobile services should not be disrupted and people should not be disturbed. Protesters attacked Reliance Jio Towers, saying their protest was against corporates.