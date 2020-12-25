Gulf country cancelled more than 300 flights

More than 300 flights were cancelled by a gulf country after it closed its borders. Oman has cancelled the flights. Oman has closed its land and sea borders and also suspended flights to contain the spread of new mutant COVID-19.

“The decision has led to cancelling 307 flights, including 148 incoming flights and 159 departure ones,” said an official at Oman Airports.

Although international flights have been cancelled, domestic flights operating inside the country continue to operate. Cargo planes, goods trucks and freight ships are also allowed access to Oman’s ports of entry and exit.

Air India has allowed passengers flying to and from Oman on their flights the chance to change their flight bookings, on a single occasion, at no cost.

“In view of the Government of India directive on suspension of flights to the UK, from December 22 to 31, and both Oman and Saudi Arabia from December 22 to 29 2020, Air India is offering passengers booked to travel during the period a one-time free reschedule for travel completed, within December 3. All penalties for one-time rescheduling, cancellation and rerouting will be waived for bookings between December 22 and 31″, said Air India in a statement.