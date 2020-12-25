Gulf country stop hiring teachers from abroad

A gulf country has decided to stop hiring teachers from abroad. Kuwait has announced this. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation and restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

The Education Ministry has decided to appoint Kuwaitis or people from GCC countries until the coronavirus crisis is over.

“Instructions have been issued to the competent sectors at the ministry to work out their plans to offset shortage in educational and administrative specializations through local contracts with citizens, Gulf nations, and stateless residents [Bidoons] and expatriates inside the country according to needs,” a local media reported quoting a top source.

Kuwait used to contract schoolteachers from other countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon to cover its needs for teaching some subjects where there is a shortage in local teachers.