India vs Australia 2nd test at Melbourne… India to bounce back…

MELBOURNE: The ‘Boxing Day’ Test match will be played in Melbourne on Saturday from 5 am Indian time. The stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000.

In the second innings of the first Test, India, who were all out for the lowest total in history (36 runs), needed an official victory to lift their head. Meanwhile, the team lost captain Kohli and key bowler Mohammad Shami. Shami was injured when Kohli returned to India in connection with his wife’s delivery. Kohli will be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

India collapsed after taking the lead in the first innings of the first Test. It was a day night (pink ball) match. The pink ball used in the Day Night Test played an important role in dominating the Australian bowlers. In the second innings, Australia lost several catches. The match, which was dominated by India till the third day, slipped away in a short time.