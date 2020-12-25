Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowns to death

Renowned Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad has died . The actor has died due to drowning in Malankara dam in Thodupuzha on Friday. He was aged 48.

Anil Nedumangad is known for his roles in Malayalam films ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ and ‘Kamattipaadam’.

As per reports, the actor reached Thodupuzha for the shooting of his latest film. He had stepped into the Malankara dam reservoir to take a bath with his friends, after the shooting.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His body will be shifted to the Thodupuzha District Government Hospital.