“Mamata Banerjee’s ideology has destroyed Bengal”: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ideology has destroyed the state. Prime Minister said this in an event to distribute Rs. 18,000 crores to over nine crore farmers in Delhi.

“If you listen to a 15-year-old speech of Mamta Ji, then you will know how much her ideology has ruined Bengal. The public is watching those doing selfish politics very closely. The parties that do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal are engaged in harassing the citizens of Delhi here in the name of the farmers and are ruining the economy of the country”, said Prime Minister.

“Today I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of West Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the State government has stopped the verification process for so long”, added PM.