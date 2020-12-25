More than 25,000 images of Jesus and the Virgin Mary under a single banner… Know more!!!

Dubai: An expatriate Malayalee has printed more than 25,000 pictures of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary in a single banner. Lawrence Maman, a native of Changanassery, celebrates Christmas in a different way. Lawrence also has the world’s largest fabric banner with images of Jesus Christ. This collection of pictures contains every stage in the life of Jesus Christ.

“The pictures kept at home were hard to carry, so I put them all together and printed them on a large flex”. The 20 blocks contain more than 25,000 images of Christ in various shapes and forms. The first picture in the collection is a picture of the Lord received 27 years ago for the inauguration of Erumeli St. Mary’s Church. Many of the pictures were taken directly from the churches. The collection also includes paintings from churches in European countries by friends.

He has a large collection of telephone cards that are no longer available in Dubai. Lawrence’s collection also includes important news published in Malayalam newspapers. This expatriate Malayalee has now approached the Limca Book authorities for a record.