Pakistan says no to talks; India cannot take talks and terrorism together

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the situation was not suitable for talks with India. There is no possibility of diplomatic talks with India now. He said that the current situation was not suitable for discussions.

India, on the other hand, has said that it cannot take talks and terrorism together and that the Pak should take strong action against terrorist organizations. India and Pakistan have been in a bad position since the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. Then there was an attack on the army camp in Uri. India had responded to the Pulwama terror attack that claimed 40 lives by surgical strikes on February 26, 2019, crossing the border with Pakistan.