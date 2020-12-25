Police recovers explosives, Maoist literature from two places

Police has recovered a huge cache of explosives and Maoist literature. The Chhattisgarh police has recovered explosives from two places in the state. The police has earlier launched a 3-day anti-Naxal operations along the border of Sukma and Dantewada districts in the state.

“Acting on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Darbha division committee of Maoists, security forces had launched a major offensive in the jungles of Gogunda, Bedma, Nagaram, Pujaripara, Gumodi and Kakadi on December 23,” said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range), Sundarraj P.

“Personnel belonging to DRG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit were involved in the action that concluded on Friday evening. During the 72-hour long operation, security forces engaged in gunfights with ultras in Gogunda and Kakadi on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

“On both the occasions, ultras escaped from their camps. However, blood stains and drag marks found at encounter sites indicate at least four-five Naxals were shot in each of the encounters. Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), gelatin rods, electric wire, firecrackers, medicines, bags, Maoist literature etc were recovered from both places,” he added.