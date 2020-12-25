” Prime Minister is trying to mislead people with half-truth”: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has responded to the accusations by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee accused that the Prime Minister is trying to mislead people with half-truth.

“Today, PM showed apparent concern for farmers through televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. While he publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of West Bengal through his PM Kisan Yojana… in fact is he’s trying to mislead people with half-truth,” Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference.

“The fact is that Modi Government has done nothing to help West Bengal. They are yet to release even a portion of the Rs 85,000 crore of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crore,” she added.

Earlier Prime Minister has severely criticized the West Bengal government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ideology has destroyed the state. Prime Minister said this in an event to distribute Rs. 18,000 crores to over nine crore farmers in Delhi.