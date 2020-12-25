West Bengal: TMC leader shot at in Jalpaiguri shot at in West Bengal

A local leader of ruling Trinamool Congress was shot at in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. Manoranjan Dey, a local leader of TMC was attacked when he was returning to o Alipurduar from Siliguri. Dey is admitted to a nursing home in Siliguri. He has a bullet injurry in one of his legs.

As per police, some unidentified men fired at him while he was stepping out of his vehicle near Songachi tea garden in the Malbazar area.

TMC accused that BJP workers were behind the crime.

“Monoranjan Dey is an important leader, and miscreants fired three bullets at him when he stepped out of his vehicle near Malbazar. He had stopped there while he was on his way back to Alipurduar after finishing some personal work in Siliguri”, said State Tourism Minister Goutam Deb.