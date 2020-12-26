An elephant was used to celebrate the election victory, a case against the CPM leader…

Thrissur: The forest department has registered a case against the CPM leader and the elephant herders who went on an elephant ride to celebrate the election victory. The Forest Department has filed a case against AD Dhaneep, a CPM leader and former president of Punnayoorkulam panchayat, K Zainuddin and Jabir under various sections of the Native Conservation Act.

According to the local conservation law, elephants should not be used except for religious ceremonies. The use of elephants for other purposes requires the prior approval of the District Monitoring Committee under the law. According to forest officials, the organizers used the elephant to carry out the procession without permission.