Any chicken noodle soup lovers here? Here is an easy to prepare chicken noodle soup recipe that you can prepare at home

Classic chicken noodle soup is already pretty good for you. But we made this even healthier by loading it up with lots of kale, using low-sodium broth, and opting for boneless skinless chicken breast.

While the noodles are cooking you can de-bone the chicken. Add soup and milk to the noodles. Stir in chicken pieces. You may need to add a little stock to the Chicken N’ Noodles if they are too dry. Carrots, snow peas, green beans and broccoli or cauliflower florets are all perfectly compatible with chicken soup. Pre-cook them separately in water, or strain the broth from your canned soup and add that with the recommended amount of water. Once the vegetables are tender, add the noodles and chicken from the canned soup.

Chicken soup has long been touted as a form of folk medicine to treat symptoms of the common cold and related conditions. In 2000, scientists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha studied the effect of chicken soup on the inflammatory response in vitro. They found that some components of the chicken soup inhibit neutrophil migration, which may have an anti-inflammatory effect that could hypothetically lead to temporary ease from symptoms of illness.