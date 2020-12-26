BioNTech CEO says coronavirus will stay with us for next 10 years

BioNTech CEO U?ur ?ahin with another observation following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus in London and other countries. ?ahin says the current coronavirus will remain on Earth for at least the next ten years. When asked in a virtual meet when life would return to normal, Sahin made such a response about the virus timeline. “We need a new definition of normal. The virus will stay with us for the next 10 years,” he told media persons.

Developed in conjunction with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, BioNTech’s vaccine has been approved for use in more than 45 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. Sahin said the vaccine could be configured for a new virus variant within six weeks. “In principle, the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation – we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks,” ?ahin said.

