ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 1,227 cases of the Covid-19 cases, along with 1,542 recoveries and two deaths. The total number of patients is 2,00892 and the total number of patients, who are freed from coronavirus is 1,77,9,407, officials said. There are 22,830 people in treatment.

With Covid testing of 1,57,461 new people, the total number of inspections carried out in the country has reached 20 million, officials said. At the same time, inspections continue to be rigorous in various emirates to find those who violate the standards in the UAE, where the number of Covid victims has not decreased. Everyone must take safety precautions. The social distance must be maintained. If not, the efforts of health workers working in the Iowa region will be in vain. Violations should be reported to the authorities through the Dubai Consumer App or 600545555 or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Also read: Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine; Video surfaces