China behind farmers’ protest, India to be colonized by China; Viral Note

Journalist Jithin K Jacob exposed the Chinese interests behind the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural law stipulated by the central government. Jithin says that there are massive international conspiracies behind the strikes. The note pointed to the attack on the Communist leader of Wistron, an iPhone manufactory in Karnataka.

The conspiracy to stir up farmers and create a major riot in the country after the failed jihadi riots in the name of the CAA has failed miserably. The fact is that in a country of about 12 crore farmers, no one has been able to land except the big middlemen from Punjab.

A million farmers went on strike, 3 million will arrive tomorrow, and 5 million will arrive the following day, but nothing happens. When the farmers were not found, the Communist-Jihadi alliance is trying to bring down the workers. That too will fail miserably.