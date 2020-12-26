Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers tried to break barricades and police prevented them from doing so

Strengthening their protest against the recently established agriculture laws, a large number of farmers, commission agents and laborers, led by former Congress MLA Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, blocked the Fazilka-Abohar national highway near Ghallu village against the farm Acts.

Yesterday, the protesting farmers ventured to gherao the house of a Punjab BJP leader in Jalandhar where a function was being conducted on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The farmers said, “We would not allow any big political leader in their constituency and all BJP workers and leaders would face a complete boycott.”

They said, “We would not even allow the BJP leaders to step out of their houses and appealed to CM Capt Amarinder Singh to take all political parties and farmer organizations along in the common fight against the Centre over the introduction of the new legislation.” The police said, “Farmers tried to break barricades and police prevented them from doing so, following which a commotion took place in which headgears of some farmers were tossed up.”