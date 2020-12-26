Farmers Protest Updates: The fresh discussions between the farmers’ unions come a day after Narendra Modi’s address

Forty farm unions will secure a meeting today at 2 PM to chalk out their future course of action and make a resolution on continuing talks with the center as the deadlock extends over the new agricultural laws.

“Some parties are pushing a political agenda by opposing the new farm laws. Some people are spreading myths and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming,” said PM Modi. He also said, “I ask even those opposing me today, that my government is ready to talk to them on farmer issues…I urge our farmers to not be misled by anyone.”

“Rahul Gandhi suddenly said you’ll have to withdraw farm laws. I am giving him an open challenge for a debate, whether the laws are good, in the interest of farmers or not. I am giving challenge to Rahul Gandhi and DMK to debate,” said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.