France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus. Know more!!!

Paris: French health officials say the country has reported its first case of the new COVID-19 variant that has led to new lockdowns in Britain and global travel limitations on British citizens.

“A Frenchman who had been living in England and returned to France tested positive for the new variant in the central French city of Tours. It said the man had no symptoms and was separated in his home,” said the Health Ministry.

“More than 4,500 trucks crossed the Channel on Friday after more troops were deployed to speed up coronavirus testing,” said British transport minister Grant Shapps. France recorded 20,262 new Covid-19 cases and 159 fatalities in a single day. The total caseload of the country reached 2,547,771. The Covid-19 death toll reached 62,427 – the seventh-highest in the world.