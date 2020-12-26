“I think these laws will benefit us by giving us more options. But farmers should get minimum prices”: Saptal Singh

The protesting farmers who were camped on Delhi’s borders have spurned PM Modi’s speech yesterday even as some other farm organizations said they are willing to give the changes a chance.

Satpal Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Majdoor Sangh said, “The Prime Minister has said he will never allow interests of farmers to be harmed. I think these laws will benefit us by giving us more options. But farmers should get minimum prices.” Kadam Barua, a paddy grower in Assam’s Lakhimpur district said, “We watched the speech at the panchayat office. If farmers are protesting for better prices, I support them. I don’t understand the laws, but I feel big buyers should come to us. Local markets are in a bad shape.”

Satpal Singh of the Farmer Producer Organization Association of Kurukshetra said, “We have said we support the laws but mandis should be strengthened so that farmers get minimum support prices.” Prime Minister Modi said, “The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. If farmers want to sell at MSP, they can go to mandis. If they think they are getting a price from private traders, they have the freedom.”