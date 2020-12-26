The Central Government to implement the integrated examination system for graduate admissions

The Central Government is planning to implement the integrated examination system for admission to undergraduate courses in the country. This will eliminate the method of admission to graduate courses based on the marks in plus two and by organizing multiple admission examinations.

The government has decided to extend the system to all universities under central universities. Now, the country is studying further, including graduation, based on the cut-off marks in class 12. This system forces many students to avoid subjects of their taste. The solution is to make the seven-member high-powered committee appointed by the government a reality.

A general aptitude test will be made a reality across the country as per the committee’s instructions. The national testing agency will conduct this test. The admission to central universities will be arranged in this way during the academic year 2021-22. With the general aptitude test coming to the national level, there will be no situation in the country where students will have to take several entrance examinations for undergraduate courses.