TikTok users on life after the ban of the app. Read more!!!

TikTok, a social media platform is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, that have a duration from 3 seconds to 1 minute.

Tiktok has upwards of 200 million users in the country, and it had steadily become a part of daily Indian life. It provided its users a source of instant gratification, allowing viewers or performers a different virtual life. It’s been nearly six months since the viral short video app, TikTok was forbidden in India. There’s no story of a possible revival for TikTok in India as local rival apps try to fill the void it left in India.

After TikTok was banned, Shivani Kapila, a TikTok user said, “When I heard the news at 4 o’clock, I remember my TikTok stopped working suddenly, I was preparing a dance for a video upload, and everything was shaken. I could see that for two years my investment, my hard work, everything has gone to waste.”

Mahesh Kapse who gained 1.3 million users on TikTok within just two months, said, “I felt really bad after hearing that the app was banned because I didn’t use the app much. It had been just two months since I used TikTok before it was banned. And in just those two months I gained a lot of followers as people liked my paintings.” Shivani added, “The best thing about TikTok was the monetary flow from the app. I used to get so many collaborations. I could leave my permanent job at Google based on the TikTok app. So that thing is not yet there on Moj because at the end of the day if this has to become a profession and if I’m taking it as my career then the money flow is very important.”