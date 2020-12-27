182 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. 182 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 128472.

535 new recoveries were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus total recoveries has surged to 120976. 4 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1495.

At present there are 6001 active cases. In this, 35 are in ICUs. The recovery rate has improved to 94.2%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.2%.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.