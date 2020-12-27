61 Assembly staff, 5 MLAs tested positive for Coronavirus

61 assembly staff and 5 MLAs were tested coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh. This was informed by the Protem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state assembly, Rameshwar Sharma.

“As many as 61 employees and officials of the state Assembly secretariat have tested coronavirus positive so far. Besides, five MLAs were also found infected as per the reports received till now. So far, the test reports of 20 MLAs have been received. The reports of several other legislators are still awaited,” said Rameshwar Sharma.

The employees and officials, who have tested positive will not be allowed entry into the House and the legislators can participate in the session virtually.