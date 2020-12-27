A Malayalam film bags the award for the best Indian feature film in the Shimla International Film Festival 2020

‘Pullu’, a Malayalam movie directed by Riyaz Ras and Praveen Kelikodan, was selected as the best Indian feature film at the 6th Shimla International Film Festival. The movie, ‘Pullu’ was created by raising funds from the public under the auspices of FirstClap, a film-cultural community.

The film discusses nature conservation, global warming, and climate change in the context of Theyyam, the traditional art form of North Kerala. The story is by Shabitha. Screenplay by Vidhu Shankar, Bijeesh Unni, Shanthakumar, and Shabitha. Photographer- Aji Vavachan. The film starring Raina Maria, Santosh Saras, Dhanil Krishna, Lata Satheesh and Anand Bal.

Also read: Coalition forces intercept ballistic missile targeted Saudi Arabia