Coalition forces intercept ballistic missile targeted Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman of coalition forces.

The Houthi rebels tried to attack Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The the missile was launched from Amran governorate in Yemen. The missile but fell on Yatmah city in Yemen.

Earlier on December 19, 3 military projectiles launched by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen had fall near a hospital in the Al-Harth governorate in the Jazan region in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.