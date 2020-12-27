Ban on foreign flights from Saudi Arabia has been lifted

Riyadh: The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority has approved the launch of flights from Saudi Arabia to foreign countries. It has been allowed to operate flights from Saudi Arabia to foreign countries in accordance with the COVID protocol. However, the circular of the Civil Aviation Authority did not mention the possibility of operating flights to Saudi Arabia from abroad.

Flights are allowed to travel abroad from Saudi carrying foreigners as well. At the same time, it is not allowed to travel outside Saudi Arabia carrying nationals. Aircraft crews must meet Covid standards. Workers should not get off the plane. Do not interact closely with airport ground and operations personnel. Saudi Arabia re-imposed a ban on flights last week following the confirmation of a genetically modified coronavirus infection in the UK.

