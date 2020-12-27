DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

” Congress only performed ‘bhumi pujan’ but we have inaugurated those projects”: Amit Shah

Dec 27, 2020, 04:37 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the BJP government has brought developement in the Norhtest region. The Union Home Minister said this while addressing a rally in Imphal, Manipur. Amit Shah is in the state for two-day visit.

“For a long time, Congress ruled in Northeast but did nothing, they didn’t talk to extremist groups. People were dying and development was hindered. In the name of development, they only performed ‘bhumi pujan’ but we have inaugurated those projects,”: said Amit Shah.

“Northeast was known for separatism and violence. But in the last 6 years, almost all armed groups laid down arms one after the other. Violence has subsided. I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence and join the mainstream,” he said.

“Modi Ji took several measures to ensure peace and development in the Northeast… 644 cadres of eight extremist groups have surrendered with over 2,500 arms and joined the mainstream,” the Union Home Minister added.

“Earlier, Manipur used to face a shortage of essentials due to regular blockades. But in the last 3 years, we’ve not seen any Bandh. I want to felicitate Manipur CM N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state,”: he said.

