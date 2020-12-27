” Congress only performed ‘bhumi pujan’ but we have inaugurated those projects”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the BJP government has brought developement in the Norhtest region. The Union Home Minister said this while addressing a rally in Imphal, Manipur. Amit Shah is in the state for two-day visit.

“For a long time, Congress ruled in Northeast but did nothing, they didn’t talk to extremist groups. People were dying and development was hindered. In the name of development, they only performed ‘bhumi pujan’ but we have inaugurated those projects,”: said Amit Shah.

Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower our sisters and brothers of Manipur. Inner Line Permit is the biggest gift to people of Manipur by our Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. pic.twitter.com/AVWkLsyoGA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

“Northeast was known for separatism and violence. But in the last 6 years, almost all armed groups laid down arms one after the other. Violence has subsided. I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence and join the mainstream,” he said.

“Modi Ji took several measures to ensure peace and development in the Northeast… 644 cadres of eight extremist groups have surrendered with over 2,500 arms and joined the mainstream,” the Union Home Minister added.

Manipur was earlier known for insurgency, blockades and bandhs. But in the last 3 years, we've not seen any Bandh. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh ji for his tireless efforts to ensure peace and progress in the state. pic.twitter.com/vums66adr5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

“Earlier, Manipur used to face a shortage of essentials due to regular blockades. But in the last 3 years, we’ve not seen any Bandh. I want to felicitate Manipur CM N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state,”: he said.