COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 4000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed in 4905 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 605, Kozhikode 579, Malappuram 517, Kottayam 509, Kollam 501, Pathanamthitta 389, Thrissur 384, Thiruvananthapuram 322, Kannur 289, Alappuzha 231, Wayanad 231, Palakkad 230, Idukki 81 and Kasaragod 37 districts. 46,116 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 10.64. A total of 76,95,117 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 83 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4307 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 471 is not clear. There are currently 2,56,614 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,43,465 are under home / institutional quarantine and 13,149 in hospitals. A total of 1141 people were admitted to the hospital today

