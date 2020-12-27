Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson received death threat

The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who is at the forefront of protests against the farm laws claimed he has got a death threat over the phone.

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The government was open for talks and charged opposition parties for deceiving farmers against the three new laws for their political agenda.” “I bow to farmers. A majority of them have supported the laws. I will never allow farmers’ interests to be compromised at any cost,” he added.

Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union said, “It was a phone call from Bihar. They were threatening to kill me with arms. I’ve forwarded the recording to the police captain. They will do what is needed to be done next.”