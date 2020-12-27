Gulf country announces date of reopening of borders

A gulf country has announced the date of reopening of its borders. Oman has announced this. As per the announcement, Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders on December 29, 12 am.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19. Oman has closed its borders after new Covid-19 strain was fou8nd in England.

Meanwhile, the committee also made PCR compulsory for travellers coming to Oman from any part of the world. It removed the quarantine procedures for visitors coming for less than 7 days to Oman.