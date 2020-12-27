“I will do whatever is needed to facilitate peaceful and fair polls in the state”: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has made it clear that he would do everything possible to ensure state elections are held peacefully.

“I will do whatever is needed to facilitate peaceful and fair polls in the state. I am giving my word as the governor,” Dhankhar said.

“It’s high time that the image the state has projected, with violence and clashes breaking out during polls, should be changed. The police and the administration should work towards that objective in a neutral manner,” the governor added.

The assembly elections will be held in West Bengal possibly on April-May,2021.