“Naxal hideout busted” ; Huge reserve of explosives including electronic detonators recovered !!!

Mumbai: The security forces have shattered a Naxal hideout in Maharashtra’s Gondia district and retrieved a huge stock of explosives including electronic detonators. The joint process was carried out by the Gondia Police and Anti-Naxal squad on Saturday. Gondia Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said the retrieval of a steel box of 20-kilogram capacity, 150 rods to make explosives, and 27 electronic detonators from the forests of Gondia district.

“Based on the secretive information acquired by the police, a collaborative investigation procedure was executed in the region. Explosives including 27 electric detonators were retrieved,” he said. A case has been registered under sections of the UAPA and Explosives Act, he added. Jharkhand Police have captured five Naxals and captured arms and ammunition from their possession in Gumla district.

According to the police they belonged to Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC). Gumla’s Superintendents of Police, H.P. Janardhanan said, “A live bullet including a rifle and a pistol, have been retrieved from three of them.”Janardhanan had obtained information that the apprehended Naxalite was entangled in money laundering from traders. Police believed there were other members of the group who contained to flee.