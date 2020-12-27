“No Marathi – No Amazon”: MNS workers reportedly vandalize Amazon warehouse

The police said, “An FIR has been filed on December 25 reportedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers for vandalizing Amazon’s Godown in Pune.”

MNS worker Amit Jagtap said, “The notice sent to Raj Thackeray by Amazon on December 24 is illegal. If one has to do business in Maharashtra they must provide an option in Marathi language and if they don’t do it in future as well….then the way this (Amazon’s godown) has been vandalized similarly Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not let their shops, vehicles operate in Maharashtra.”

A senior official from Kondhwa police station said, “Following a complaint by one of Amazon’s employees, an FIR has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified people who barged into the warehouse, damaged window panes and shouted slogans such as “No Marathi – No Amazon”.”

The case has been filed with the Kondhwa police station of Pune under section 143,147,149,427,452 of IPC along with several other relevant sections.