Roadside eatery owner shot for serving ‘cold’ chapatis ; 2 youths arrested

Uttar Pradesh: A youth presumed to be shot a roadside restaurant owner in the leg with his licensed gun after a quarrel with him over giving cold chapatis late on Wednesday night. The charged youth and his friend have been brought into custody, police said.

The sufferer, recognized as Awadesh Yadav, informed the police that around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, the two youth arrived at his restaurant near the bus station in Etah and ordered food. While having, they said that they have been provided cold chapatis and started up an argument with Yadav. During the time of the argument, one of the two youths drew out a gun and extended fire. The bullet hit Yadav on the thigh of his right leg. He was instantly brought to a hospital, and the bullet was taken out, and police were cautioned.

SSP Sunil Kumar Singh said the two charged, recognized as Kasustab Singh and Amit Chauhan, have been brought into custody. Two licensed pistols have been snatched from them. They have been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt). They were sent to prison after being produced in a regional court, the SSP said.