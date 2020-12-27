RTA announces revised Metro timings for New Year’s Eve

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the revised timings of Dubai Metro for New Year Eve. RTA announced that the Burj Khalifa station will be closed from 5pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1. The Red Line will begin from 5am on Thursday, December 31 and be operational until 1am on Saturday, January 2 for a total of 44 hours.

The Green Line will begin operations from 5.30am on Thursday, December 31 until 1am on Saturday, January 2 for a period of 43.5 hours. Trams, meanwhile, will be operational from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

A regular pedestrian crossing zone will be set up on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Burj Khalifa metro station to allow pedestrians to cross Sheikh Zayed Road in a safe manner.