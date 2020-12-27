RTA announces street closure in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an important announcement. The RTA has announced that some streets in Dubai will be closed on New Year Eve.

On December 31, Al Asayel Road will be closed from Oud street to Al Meydan street from 4pm. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard street will also be closed from 4pm, once the parking is full. The RTA called on those with reservations in the area to ensure arrival before 4pm to avoid any inconvenience.

Financial Center Road will be closed from 4pm and Al Sukook Street will close at 8pm. Future Street will be closed in the crossing between Business Bay street and Financial Center street in phases between 6-8pm until the end of the event.