Salman Khan’s birthday: See some rare pictures of the famous Bollywood actor

Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan is an Indian film actor, producer, occasional singer and television personality who works in Hindi films. In a film career spanning over thirty years, Khan has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting.

The actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today. In addition to his acting career, Khan is a television presenter and promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation. Khan’s off-screen life is marred by controversy and legal troubles. In 2015 he was convicted of culpable homicide for a negligent driving case in which he ran over five people with his car, killing one, but his conviction was set aside on appeal.

Birthday boy Salman Khan is making sure that his fans do not break Covid rules by aggregating in front of his home Galaxy Apartments in Bandra(Mumbai).