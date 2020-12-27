“Sexual exploitation” ; A horse-riding trainer arrested after rape attempt !!!

A horse-riding trainer has been apprehended for raping a girl and sexually exploiting her for four months in Ranchi. The charged has been recognized as Rajesh Singh, a subject of Hyder Ali road under Sadar police station in Ranchi.

The victim asserted that the accused, Rajesh, took her to a remote place in Ormanjhi, which is around 20 km out from Ranchi, to grant training and provide information on horse riding. Regardless, the accused raped her and then vowed to marry her.

According to the victim’s complaint, the charged horse-riding trainer endured to sexually assault her for four months. When the prey became pregnant and asked the accused to accomplish his promise of marrying her, he rejected her proposal, the complaint stated. The victim then grumbled about the accused of rape and sexual exploitation. The accused, Rajesh, was later captured by police. According to police, the accused had accepted a “physical relationship” with the target.